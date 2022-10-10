USCTP_Logo_NoTag_nobrdr.png

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol announced the membership of Ralph Lauren Corporation, an iconic luxury brand with an enduring philosophy of creating timeless products that are meant to be worn and loved for generations. This membership will support Ralph Lauren in its efforts to scale sustainable practices in U.S. cotton production. 

Grounded in its philosophy of timelessness, Ralph Lauren’s Global Citizenship and Sustainability strategy, Timeless by Design, is the Company’s commitment to a lasting, positive impact on the planet and the communities it serves across three pillars: Create with Intent, Protect the Environment, and Champion Better Lives. Aligned with Timeless by Design, Ralph Lauren is working to improve soil health through programs that support regenerative agriculture practices and rigorous impact measurement, believing that these efforts are fundamental to building a resilient cotton industry in the U.S. and globally. 

