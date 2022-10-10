The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol announced the membership of Ralph Lauren Corporation, an iconic luxury brand with an enduring philosophy of creating timeless products that are meant to be worn and loved for generations. This membership will support Ralph Lauren in its efforts to scale sustainable practices in U.S. cotton production.
Grounded in its philosophy of timelessness, Ralph Lauren’s Global Citizenship and Sustainability strategy, Timeless by Design, is the Company’s commitment to a lasting, positive impact on the planet and the communities it serves across three pillars: Create with Intent, Protect the Environment, and Champion Better Lives. Aligned with Timeless by Design, Ralph Lauren is working to improve soil health through programs that support regenerative agriculture practices and rigorous impact measurement, believing that these efforts are fundamental to building a resilient cotton industry in the U.S. and globally.
“Cotton makes up more than three quarters of our total material use, and we are committed to ensuring this critical fiber is fully sustainably-sourced in our portfolio by 2025. Our ambition requires collaboration and partnership with organizations like the Trust Protocol as we work together to make progress on sustainable cotton goals – within our business and the winder industry,” said Katie Ioanilli, Chief Global Impact & Communications Officer at Ralph Lauren.
The Trust Protocol drives continuous improvement in six key sustainability areas—land use, soil carbon, water management, soil loss, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy efficiency. The Trust Protocol integrates these sustainability metrics from Field to Market’s Fieldprint® Platform, enabling enrolled growers to measure the environmental impacts of their operation and identify opportunities for continuous improvement.
“We are proud to welcome Ralph Lauren as a new member and aid in their efforts to advance better sustainability practices within the industry,” said Dr. Gary Adams, President of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. “Ralph Lauren’s Timeless by Design strategy emphasizes the importance of respecting the planet and adopting science-based practices that help protect natural resources, both of which are key pillars of the Trust Protocol. The program was designed to enable improvements in soil health and better management of natural resources by supporting the transition to more sustainable and responsible techniques.”
The Trust Protocol was recently awarded funding as one of those selected as part of the USDA Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities pilot projects to build markets for climate-smart cotton and provide technical and financial assistance to over 1,000 U.S. cotton farmers to advance adoption of climate smart practices on more than one million acres. The project is a multi-stakeholder initiative that includes the Soil Health Institute, which the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation supports through the U.S. Regenerative Cotton Fund.
