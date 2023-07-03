Screenshot 2023-06-29 at 9.33.19 AM.png

(Screenshot courtesy of U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol.)

United States cotton growers can apply now through Sept. 1 for the Climate Smart Cotton Program, a 5-year initiative led by the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. The program aims to measure and improve the carbon footprint of the U.S. cotton industry while building on the four pillars of Climate Smart Agriculture practices. Participating growers will receive technical and financial support as well as other benefits that can enhance their operations, profitability and environmental stewardship.

Applications will be approved on a first-come first-served basis. To be eligible growers must first complete enrollment in the Trust Protocol by Sept. 1 and upload their 2023 bales by March 1, 2024. Growers are encouraged to get started today to secure a spot in the program and maximize benefits.

