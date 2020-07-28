The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has received numerous reports from Oklahoman’s stating they have received unsolicited seeds from foreign countries. These seeds are sent in packages usually stating the contents are jewelry.
This act is known as agriculture smuggling. Although these items appear to be harmless, there is a potential of hidden threats in these seeds that could seriously threaten U.S. agriculture and our natural resources. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock.
If you receive a package of these seeds that you did not order, please carefully follow the following instructions:
If the package has been opened:
1. Place all of the contents of the package, including the seeds and the originally packaging material in a Ziplock bag. Please write your name and city on the outside of the Ziplock bag.
2. Send an email to morgan.vance@ag.ok.gov and Kenny.naylor@ag.ok.gov stating your location and that you have received a package.
If the seeds have been planted:
1. Dig up the seeds or the sprout, knock off any excess soil, double bag the contents and place in a box or mailer. Please write your name and city on the Ziplock bag.
Seed disposal
Choose from one of these three options:
1. Please mail the seeds to
Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry
C/O Agriculture Smuggling Seeds
2800 N. Lincoln Blvd.
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
2. Drop off the seeds in person at the front desk of ODAFF:
Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry
2800 N. Lincoln Blvd.
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
3. Drop off the seeds and the original packaging in the Ziplock bag at your local County Extension Office.
The list of offices, complete with addresses and phone numbers, can be found at https://extension.okstate.edu/county/index.html.
Please call your extension office before dropping off to make an appointment.
For additional information, contact ODAFF by calling Kaci Hubbell at 405-522-5971 or Joe Rackley at 405-205-2709.
