The Testing Ag Performance Solutions program looks forward to hosting its annual field day, which seeks to engage TAPS participants and the public in an informative morning and a social afternoon. The Agronomic Olympics event will again take place with updated events, such as a drone obstacle course, as well as sensor company demos, guest speaker(s), provided lunch, and a clay target shoot social event to follow in the afternoon.
The 2022 TAPS Field Day will occur on June 22, starting at 9 a.m. CDT, at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte, Nebraska.
This will be the second consecutive year of the Agronomic Olympics event, an activity that bolsters experiential learning for attendees. TAPS team members, specialists and industry representatives will together provide fresh opportunities for participants to engage in exercises of skill, as specific to the TAPS six major management decisions of nitrogen and irrigation management, hybrid selection and seeding rate, crop insurance selection, and marketing. The Agronomic Olympics activity is meant to stretch attendees’ existing capabilities and provide a participatory learning experience, while remaining fun and educational. Top-scoring Olympians will be awarded prizes.
Additionally, agricultural technology companies will be in attendance to assist with any questions and to exhibit their respective products. Sensor companies will be present for onsite demonstrations.
Lunch will be provided for all attendees, followed by a social afternoon activity. A sporting clay target shoot event will begin at 2 p.m. CDT at Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club south of North Platte. It will be a 100 target shoot with 25 trap, 25 skeet, and 50 five-stand. Prizes will be awarded for each category, as well as overall. Participants must provide their own firearm and ammunition and should register in advance. Entry fees are $35 per person, which may be paid on the day of the event by cash or check.
If you would like to attend the June 22 event, please register to attend by completing the online registration by June 13. The main field day event at WCREEC is completely free and open to the public.
