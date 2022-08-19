Brent Bean.jpg

One of the most attractive fields in agriculture is a weed-free, uniform stand of grain sorghum after heading.

Sometimes fields will have heads with green grain mingled with heads that have turned color. Assuming uniform emergence, these green heads are later in maturity and originate from tillers. It is not unusual for grain in heads from tillers to be two weeks later in maturity than grain in the main stalk heads. How many and how late the tillers are is largely determined by seeding rate, early season environment and to some extent the genetics of the hybrid.

