Pigweed is a major challenge to our farmers and growers. It is extremely resilient and resistant to many herbicides, posing a significant threat to the agriculture industry. ARS scientists in Stoneville MS, along with collaborators from Clemson University, are researching ways to mitigate this highly adaptable weed.

