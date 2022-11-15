CottonUrelease.jpg

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol has published its second annual report, detailing the results for the 2021-22 period—Aug. 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022. The farm-level, science-based sustainability program reports significant improvements in the sustainability metrics measured; an increase in membership across the value chain; the completion of nine successful pilots; and its growing international recognition by independent and government bodies.

Growing sustainable results

