Ricky Yantis has farmed 6,000 acres in cotton near Lubbock, Texas, for more than 40 years. The 20-county area around Lubbock is known as the state’s premier cotton patch. In a normal year, it produces more than 60% of the state’s cotton yield and more than a third of the nation’s total crop.

Yantis’ acres are a mix of dryland and irrigated, with both spray systems and the newer subsoil drip irrigation systems. This year, Yantis is looking to save 168 acres of drip-irrigated crop. The rest is gone.

10-10-22_dry_cotton.jpeg

Photo by Sherry Lummis, Pixabay.

 

