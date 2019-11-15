The Colorado Hemp Company is pleased to announce the date and location for the 2nd Annual Colorado Winter Hemp Summit, taking place at the Boulder Jewish Community Center, located at 6007 Oreg Avenue in Boulder on Jan. 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers and industry experts will discuss the state of the hemp industry in a town-hall-style meeting and provide a catered luncheon for attendees.
“We’re looking forward to hosting the 2nd Annual Winter Hemp Summit in Boulder which is widely known as an epicenter of the natural and organic products industries, along with the emerging hemp industry. The companies and entrepreneurs who are based there are known to be at the forefront of innovation,” said Morris Beegle, Founder of the Colorado Hemp Company and Producer of the NoCo Hemp Expo, Southern Hemp Expo and the upcoming Colorado Winter Hemp Summit. “The entire community is invited to participate in the Winter Hemp Summit’s town-hall-style format and hear about the exciting market opportunities on the horizon.”
The Winter Hemp Summit is the run-up event to the 7th Annual NoCo Hemp Expo (NoCo2020), scheduled for March 26 to 28, 2020, at the National Western Complex in Denver. Produced by the CO Hemp Company, as well, NoCo2020—the world’s largest gathering of hemp industry professionals under one roof—is expected to draw nearly 20,000 visitors. Setting the stage for this highly anticipated trade show and conference, the Winter Hemp Summit kicks off the new year with the latest market research, forecasts, policy updates and news related to the 2020 growing and production season.
“Colorado Hemp Company, through its events including the Winter Hemp Summit and the NoCo Hemp Expo, focuses on the entire hemp industry and supply chain, not just a narrow ingredient focus, i.e., CBD. More real business gets done at these events because of the quality of the participants, including leaders and veterans in the trade,” said Robert Hoban, president and founder of the Denver-based Hoban Law Group, one of the world’s leading legal firms serving the hemp/cannabis industry. “I support their mission of making the world a better place through the use of hemp,” Hoban added.
Ticket and sponsorship information
Tickets are on sale now for the 2nd Annual Winter Hemp Summit for $99 each. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://winterhempsummit.com.
If you’re interested in becoming an industry support partner of the Winter Hemp Expo, please visit https://winterhempsummit.com.
