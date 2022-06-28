In a new video, K-State Research and Extension agronomist Ignacio Ciampitti discusses the best practices for planting corn and soybeans later in the season.
Ciampitti said farmers may find themselves needing to plant later than usual because of untimely rains in the past month that have prevented them from getting into their fields when they would normally do so.
Planting late, he said, may mean increasing the seeding rate. For soybeans, that may be as much as 10% to 15%, according to Ciampitti.
“In many situations, when we shorten the season, these plants will have less chance to grow branches,” Ciampitti said. “And we want to make sure we put more plants so we close the canopy, intercept more light, and yield more.”
Ciampitti also said producers should consider narrowing rows between plants, perhaps to 15 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.