The National Wheat Foundation announced it is accepting grower enrollment for the 2021 National Wheat Yield Contest. The contest is divided into two primary competition categories—winter wheat and spring wheat—and two subcategories—dryland and irrigated.
The foundation is accepting entries for Winter and Spring Wheat. The deadline for Winter Wheat entries is May 15 with an early registration deadline of April 1. The Spring wheat entry deadline is Aug. 1, with an early registration deadline of June 15. The wheat contest is administered entirely online, and growers can register at www.yieldcontest.wheatfoundation.org.
“Now in its sixth year, the contest will be carried out under the direction of the foundation’s new project manager, Anne Osborne. We hope to continue to break our record of eligible entries and for the quality criteria to continue to make the Contest more competitive,” said NWF Board President and Texas wheat grower David Cleavinger. “Again, the National Wheat Foundation would like to thank our sponsors for helping to make the Contest available to all wheat growers across the United States, and DTN/Progressive for providing exclusive coverage of the contest.”
The 2021 National Wheat Yield Contest sponsors include AgriMaxx, Ardent Mills, BASF, CROPLAN by WinField United, Grain Craft, John Deere, Miller Milling, Nutrien, and WestBred.
DTN/Progressive Farmer is the official publication of the contest.
