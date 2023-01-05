2022-12-16-crop-residue-figure-1.jpeg

Damage from flooded corn field (left) when the carrying capacity of the ditch was reduced due to sedimentation with eroded soil (right) from adjacent field. (Photo courtesy UNL Water.)

Some crop growers have always removed crop residue for animal feed and bedding. Many corn fields have been baled as this year. Some of the fields look like almost every bit of residue has been removed from them and left bare. Crop residue removal should be done in such a way that it benefits the grower without negatively impacting the health and productivity of the soil as well as the environment.

Crop residues play several important roles including:

