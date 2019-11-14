Just like when you have blood drawn for lab tests or a physician listens to your lungs with a stethoscope or asks you that dreaded question, “What’s your diet like?”—the Haney Test does the same for measuring and diagnosing soil health. And that’s what Lance Gunderson, president and co-owner of Regen Ag Lab in Nebraska wants farmers to understand after he speaks at Soil Health U, Jan. 22 and 23, 2020, in Salina, Kansas.
Gunderson will be one of three keynote speakers over the two-day conference. He’ll be speaking both days, starting off with explaining what soil health testing can tell farmers on the first day, and then continuing the conversation on the second day by explaining the Haney Test.
The Haney Test is different than a conventional soil sample, because instead of solely quantifying the amount of nitrogen, phosphorus or potassium in a sample, this test also accounts for the biological component of soils.
“The Haney Test is designed in three parts,” Gunderson explained. First, there is that measure of soil chemistry. Second, using water to extract organic carbon, the test can analyze the food that soil microbes have access to, and also analyze the sample for organic nitrogen, which would be the protein sources available to microbes. Similar to asking a patient, “how many cheeseburgers do you eat a week?”
Finally, the third part of the Haney Test measures soil respiration, Gunderson explained, and this is a critical indicator of microbial biomass. And that is a good diagnostic tool for looking at what management recommendations are useful for the soil.
“The main goal I hope is that someone can walk away from these presentations gaining a better understanding of how they can evaluate or track change on their farm as it relates to their management,” Gunderson said. “It’s a tool that validates their hard work and their efforts.” Not only is it a diagnostic tool and a way to validate your work, but the Haney Test can also show farmers the financial benefits of healthy soils in a manner of speaking.
“It won’t tell you how much money you can save on weed prevention,” he cautioned. “But it can give information to a farmer about how much nitrogen and phosphorus he can save on every acre.”
Gunderson said he’s excited to speak at Soil Health U, because he sees it as an opportunity for farmers at every stage of the soil health journey to come out and get practical knowledge from farmers and scientists who make these tools work all over the U.S.
“This is an opportunity for you to come out and see that it does work, and it works everywhere these other people are from,” Gunderson said. “You hear their stories and their experiences, and basically, you should be able to walk away from this event with a practical knowledge and training from people actually doing it, not just in theory.”
Farmers, ranchers and those interested in soil health will be able to hear Gunderson speak at Soil Health U, Jan. 22 and 23, at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center, in Salina. Registration is open at www.SoilHealthU.net. The Early Bird Attendee Registration Fee is just $75 until Nov. 18. But the price increases to $125 on Nov. 19, so don’t delay, register today.
