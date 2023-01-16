The Cotton Board has promoted Emily Wyonzek to vice president of operations for the organization.
Bill Gillon, president and CEO of The Cotton Board, said, “Emily has demonstrated the kind of dedication, management skills, and commitment to innovation that are the hallmarks of successful leaders. Among other things, she has directed the Human Resource operations of The Cotton Board, managed our four Regional Communications Managers, and helped guide the strategic priorities of the organization. Specifically, along with our director of communications, Emily and her team have used the Cotton & Coffee platform and strong Cotton Incorporated tour participation to ensure producer stakeholders in the Cotton Research and Promotion Program are more aware of the great work being done by Cotton Incorporated.”
