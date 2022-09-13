The common practice in Arkansas of burning crop residue comes at the cost of soil nutrient levels and lost potential to build soil health with carbon.

25191826026_e78efc7daa_w.jpg

The value of crop stubble as nutrients for the soil has increased over the past 18 months with the rise in fertilizer prices. (U of A System Division of Ag photo by Kevin Quinn.)

Trent Roberts, professor of soil fertility and testing for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and a soil specialist for the Cooperative Extension Service, recently ran the numbers on lost nutrients when burning crop residue. The value has increased exponentially over the past 18 months with the spike in fertilizer prices that began in 2021.

52343551135_1ff6692762_w.jpg

Trenton Roberts speaks to a crowd at the 2022 Rice Field Day about the increased value of crop residue after the rise in fertilizer prices. (U of A System Division of Ag photo by Fred Miller.)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.