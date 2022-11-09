Screen Shot 2022-11-09 at 10.28.49 AM.png

The Texas Wheat Symposium will be held Nov. 30, in conjunction with the Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show in the Grand Plaza Room at the Amarillo Civic Center. The free event will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The symposium, which is hosted by the Texas Wheat Producers Association, will conclude with the Amarillo Ag Appreciation Luncheon, presented by the association and the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Ag Council.

