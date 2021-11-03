The Texas Wheat Symposium will be Dec. 1, in conjunction with the Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show in the Grand Plaza Room at the Amarillo Civic Center. The free event will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The symposium, which is hosted by the Texas Wheat Producers Association, will conclude with the Amarillo Ag Appreciation Luncheon, presented by the association and the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Ag Council.
“We are excited to once again host an in-person event that will bring producers together to discuss farm policy, commodity markets and crop management,” said Texas Wheat executive vice president Rodney Mosier.
David Wasserman will give the keynote address during the Amarillo Ag Appreciation Luncheon, which begins at noon. Wasserman is the senior editor for The Cook Political Report, where he is responsible for analyzing elections in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is recognized as one of the nation’s top election forecasters. During his keynote address, Wasserman will discuss the political landscape.
The morning agenda will feature:
• Natural Resources Conservation Service update;
• Farm Service Agency update;
• Market Outlook from Mark Welch, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension economist; and
• Farm Policy Outlook from the Texas A&M Agricultural and Food Policy Center.
Finally, Congressman Ronny Jackson will provide a video message before the keynote address.
“The symposium will bring a unique insight into the future of policy as we prepare for redistricting and mid-term elections,” said TWPA President Jody Bellah. “The outstanding program promises to benefit those both directly and indirectly involved in agriculture. We encourage everyone at the Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show to attend.”
The event is made free of charge for attendees because of the generous support of the event’s sponsors.
For more information, please call 806-352-2191 or email info@texaswheat.org.
The Texas Wheat Producers Association is a voluntary membership organization of wheat producers in Texas. The association provides growers a concentrated, organized voice in political matters affecting the production and marketing of their crops. For more information, visit http://www.texaswheat.org.
