The Texas Wheat Producers Board will hold its biennial election to elect five board members to fill expiring positions. The election, to be held by mail, officially begins March 23 and will conclude April 6.
Terms expiring in 2021 include Scott McGarraugh of District I, Corby Shadid of District II, Freddie Streit of District III, and Scott Born and Ben Scholz of District IV.
District I includes Dallam, Sherman, Ochiltree, Lipscomb, Hansford, Roberts, Moore, Hartley, Hutchinson and Gray counties.
District II represents Carson, Potter, Oldham, Deaf Smith, Randall, Armstrong, Briscoe, Swisher, Castro, Parmer, Hale and Floyd counties.
District III encompasses Childress, Hardeman, Foard, Knox, Throckmorton, Haskell, Archer, Baylor, Wilbarger, Wichita, Young and Clay counties.
District IV covers all other counties in Texas.
Any producer living within the respective district who is engaged in the business of producing wheat, or causing wheat to be produced for commercial purposes, is eligible to vote. This includes owners of farms and their tenants and sharecroppers who are subject to paying the refundable assessment collected on wheat sold in Texas.
Any person qualified to vote may seek nomination for election to a six-year term on the board. Qualified persons must reside in the district in which they seek nomination and submit a nomination form to the board signed by the nominee and ten other eligible voters in that district. Nomination forms can be requested by phone at 806-352-2191 and must be received by March 7 in order to be valid.
