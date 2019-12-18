Blaise Wilde of Wall, Texas, was recently announced as a first place state winner in the dryland winter wheat category of the National Wheat Yield Contest.
There are winners in two primary categories: winter wheat and spring wheat; as well as two subcategories: dryland and irrigated. All submitted samples are analyzed for quality, with only the highest grade wheat samples eligible to place in the contest. Submissions are also tested on other quality factors like protein and test weight.
Wilde received first place in the state of Texas with a final yield of 96.15 bushels per acre. The Tom Green county average is 25 bushels per acre. Wilde planted the OK Genetics variety Lonerider.
Wilde produces wheat only, with approximately 85% of his operation in dryland and 15% irrigated. He follows the same management practice year after year, which includes plowing twice before planting and applying fungicides with added nitrogen in the early spring.
