Representatives of the Texas Wheat Producers Association recently held virtual meetings with members of Congress to address legislative priorities and concerns. The meetings were held in conjunction with the National Association of Wheat Growers Virtual Hill Day event.
Association members discussed farm support included in the farm bill, as well as additional relief payments in response to market disruption, weather and the pandemic.
“After a particularly challenging year for Texas wheat farmers, continued support of farm bill programs and disaster aid is vital,” said Jody Bellah, association president and a farmer from Throckmorton. “We appreciate the support of Texas legislators who are working with USDA to ensure county offices are able to serve producers as they apply for assistance and enroll in farm programs.”
The group also addressed trade and market development priorities, while emphasizing continued enforcement of trade agreements. Farmer representatives stressed the importance of recognizing agriculture’s significant contribution to conservation and the need for additional farmer input in federal climate policy discussions.
Each year, TWPA staff and board members travel to Washington, D.C., to visit the Texas delegation. In-person meetings were not an option this year due to the pandemic, so the association utilized virtual platforms to connect with legislators and their staff.
“With a new administration and several new members of Congress, we feel it is important to outline issues vital to wheat growers,” said Bellah.
