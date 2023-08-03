20230713_Field_Day_MM_468-1024x683.jpg

Texas rice farmers are seeing mixed quality and quantity yields due to extreme heat, but the decision by India to ban exports could be good for U.S. exports and prices in a volatile global market. (Photo by Michael Miller, Texas A&M AgriLife.)

Weather conditions delivered a mixed bag of yield and quality results for Texas rice producers, but volatility in the global rice market could help growers, according to Texas A&M AgriLife experts.

Texas rice acres were down compared to last year, and yield numbers and quality have not lived up to the spring-time potential, said Lee Tarpley, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research plant physiologist, Beaumont.

