According to recent reports by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, wheat crop conditions were as follows.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 12% very poor, 27% poor, 37% fair, 23% good, and 1% excellent.
Colorado: Winter wheat condition rated 17% very poor, 23% poor, 39% fair, 20% good, and 1% excellent.
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 6% very poor, 12% poor, 46% fair, 33% good, and 3% excellent.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 14% poor, 57% fair, 23% good, and 1% excellent.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat condition rated 32% very poor, 25% poor, 28% fair, 14% good, and 1% excellent.
Texas: Winter wheat condition rated 55% very poor, 20% poor, 18% fair, 7% good, and 0% excellent.
New Mexico: Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 54% poor, 39% fair, 5% good, and 0% excellent.
Wyoming: Winter wheat condition rated 7% very poor, 29% poor, 52% fair, 12% good, and 1% excellent.
Montana: Winter wheat condition rated 23% very poor, 35% poor, 21% fair, 21% good, and 0% excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.