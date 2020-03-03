David Cleavinger, a wheat producer from Wildorado, Texas, was selected as chairman of the National Wheat Foundation during their annual meeting at Commodity Classic on Feb. 28.
Cleavinger is a fifth-generation farmer who owns and operates a 3,500-acre cotton, wheat, corn, sorghum silage and grain sorghum operation with his son, Kent.
“Farmers have faced tough economic times with low commodity prices over the past few years,” Cleavinger said. “It’s an important time to be engaged as we negotiate new trade agreements and take other steps to improve conditions for wheat producers.”
Cleavinger has served the wheat industry for nearly 30 years. He was elected to the Texas Wheat Producers board of directors in 1993 and joined the National Association of Wheat Growers board of directors shortly after. He was elected to the NAWG officer team in 2005 and became president in 2008. Cleavinger transitioned to the National Wheat Foundation in 2014. He has also served in leadership roles for various state organizations.
“We feel that the foundation is poised to take on projects that will benefit farmers, including the National Wheat Yield Contest, to ensure the viability of the future of the wheat industry,” Cleavinger said.
The National Wheat Foundation also welcomed Gary Broyles from Rapelje, Montana, as a new member of the board. The current slate of officers is as follows: David Cleavinger as chairman, Joe Kejr of Kansas as vice chairman, Bernard Peterson of Kentucky as secretary/treasurer and Chuck Elsea, Randy Marten, Jay Vroom, Kim Magin, Scott Swenson and Gary Broyles as directors.
The National Wheat Foundation was established to serve as the national center for wheat research, education and outreach. The foundation is managed by NAWG staff and the two work together to serve state grower organizations, including the Texas Wheat Producers Association.
The Texas Wheat Producers Association is a voluntary membership organization of wheat producers in Texas. The association provides growers a concentrated, organized voice in political matters affecting the production and marketing of their crops. For more information, visit http://www.texaswheat.org.
