BASF, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, officially announced the winner of the 2023 Cotton Variety catalog photo contest—the Eggemeyer family from Midkiff, Texas. Rachel Eggemeyer captured the winning photo of her daughter, Claire, in her flower girl dress from a family wedding a few years ago at their Texas farm.
Rachel and Russ Eggemeyer met at Texas A&M University in 2003 and have been married for about 16 years. After living the city life in Dallas, Russ a fifth-generation farmer, began hearing the fields calling his name.
In 2011, the Eggemeyers moved to Midkiff with their two small children to start farming with Russ’ family, growing cotton, corn, and wheat. They say they use FiberMax and Stoneville cottonseed because it produces high-quality cotton that is disease resistant and has given them strong yields.
The couple has four children, Claire, age 13, Luke, 11, Eli, 8, and Noah, 3.
“When Noble, our BASF sales rep, called me to tell me I won, I was shocked because I'm not an actual photographer,” said Rachel Eggemeyer. “I just like to play around with my camera on the farm, so I was excited.”
