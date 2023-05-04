20210428_Crops_LM_0011.jpg

Rows of young corn plants. Corn plantings continue around the state and many fields are emerged and progressing, but many producers are switching from corn due to drought conditions. (Photo by Laura McKenzie, Texas A&M AgriLife.)

Corn acres are expected to increase nationally this season, while planted acres in Texas are expected to decline, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.

Much of Texas continues to experience significant drought conditions, which may be impacting planting decisions. Texas corn acres are expected to be 100,000 acres below last year’s total of 2.15 million acres, said Mark Welch, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension grain economist, Bryan-College Station.

