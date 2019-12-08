TeleSense, a post-harvest grain monitoring innovator from Sunnyvale, California, has announced the availability of its Cellular SensorSpear to give grain managers and barge operators a reliable way to accurately monitor stored grain, ensuring grain quality while reducing spoilage and safety concerns. Inserted into piles of stored grain, the Cellular SensorSpear sends temperature and moisture data to the cloud where TeleSense machine learning algorithms analyze the data and alert users to any anomalies and issues that may arise.
To meet accessibility and scalability demands, the spear does not require a gateway, meshes with other spears, and comes with a rechargeable multi-year battery. Cellular SensorSpears can mesh together, which means the spears communicate with each other, so that only one spear communicates with the cloud, thereby reducing data costs. Examining trends in the data and providing insight to anticipate storage issues, TeleSense machine learning algorithms provide users with the smart alerts they need to easily and effectively manage grain quality. The spear also pairs with the TeleSense App, where users can adjust reporting frequency, see the current and historical trends of every sensor, and, more importantly, quickly view the health of an entire grain storage operation. For more information, see a representative or visit www.telesense.com.
