Sorghum growers in the middle part of the country know this ancient grain is where untapped potential can be in their crop rotation. And now with new technologies to help control the ever-present weeds or grasses, sorghum is able to get an even bigger foothold.

IMG_7102-1.jpg

(Journal photo by Diana Derstein.)

In 2021, sorghum acres reached 7 million, with farmers harvesting 448 million bushels with the most acres in Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and South Dakota, according to the National Sorghum Producers. As a dual-purpose grain, sorghum fits into animal feeds, industrial or food uses. Most recently the ethanol market has seen “tremendous growth” with approximately 30% of domestic sorghum going to ethanol production, according to NSP.

IMG_0159-1.jpg

(Journal photo by Diana Derstein.)

