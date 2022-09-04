University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30, according to Peng Tian, the clinic’s lab director.

20200810-TS-Fig3.jpg

Stromata of tar spot covering a leaf with both green tissue and brown senescing tissue. Multiple diseases can occur with tar spot. These black raised dots are the stromata of the tar spot pathogen, which overwinters on residues at the soil surface. (File photo by K. Wise.)

Tar spot of corn is an emerging disease threat. In 2018, yield losses of 20-60 bushels per acre were reported during a severe outbreak in Indiana, says Mandy Bish, coordinator of the MU Integrated Pest Management program. Corn leaves can senesce prematurely when infected during critical grain fill stages.

20200810-TS-Fig4.jpg

A single stroma of the tar spot pathogen on a brown senescing leaf. At low levels, tar spot can be difficult to detect, as it is only a single spot on a single leaf. (File photo by K. Bissonnette.)

