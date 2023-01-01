The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Jan. 4 ,2023, at noon CST will feature Keith Schilling, state geologist and director with the Iowa Geological Survey.
Schilling’s research career at the Iowa Geological Survey has focused on a variety of water-related issues in Iowa, including groundwater flow and quality, surface and groundwater interaction, watershed and floodplain processes and nonpoint source pollution.
Iowa Learning Farms is an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach conservation and water quality education program.
In the webinar, “Floodplains as Conservation Opportunities,” Schilling will highlight research showing how a natural floodplain functions and interacts with its river and can be an integral part of watershed management planning. He will also demonstrate challenges for floodplain farming and identify opportunities for using floodplains to help meet nutrient reduction goals.
“Floodplains line every creek and river in Iowa but are underappreciated in their ability to naturally sequester excess water and nutrients,” said Schilling. “Floodplains provide a host of unique ecosystem services which can be tapped to reach nutrient reduction targets and help achieve long-term sustainability goals when utilized in watershed management plans.”
Participants are encouraged to ask questions of the presenters. People from all backgrounds and areas of interest are encouraged to join.
Webinar Access Instructions
To participate in the live webinar, shortly before noon CST Jan. 4
The webinar will also be recorded and archived. All archived webinars are available on the Iowa Learning Farms website, so that they can be watched at any time.
Iowa Learning Farms has applied for a Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit for attending this webinar. Those who participate in the live webinar are eligible. Information about how to apply to receive the CEU will be provided at the end of the live webinar.
