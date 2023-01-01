keith_schilling_standing.jpg

Courtesy photo.

The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Jan. 4 ,2023, at noon CST will feature Keith Schilling, state geologist and director with the Iowa Geological Survey.

Schilling’s research career at the Iowa Geological Survey has focused on a variety of water-related issues in Iowa, including groundwater flow and quality, surface and groundwater interaction, watershed and floodplain processes and nonpoint source pollution.

