markus-spiske-71uUjIt3cIs-unsplash.jpg

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash.

The farmer and rancher adage “if you take care of machinery, the machinery will take care of you” also applies to soil health.

Cassidy Million, the director of ag science at Heliae Agriculture, Gilbert, Arizona, says that when it comes to soil health it is important to develop a plan and build with success.

Headshots by Gary Barragan Photography / www.garybarragan.com

Courtesy photo by Gary Barragan.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.