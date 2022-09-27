Representatives from the Taiwan Flour Millers Association signed a Letter of Intent Sept. 14 with U.S. Wheat Associates to purchase 1.9 million metric tons—about 69.8 million bushels—of wheat from the U.S. over the next two years, a commitment with an estimated value of $576 million.

signing 4.jpg

Photo by Ralph Loos, U.S. Wheat Associates.

The signing, held at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., was a much-anticipated stop for the 2022 Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission, a team made up of Taiwanese government officials and representatives of some of the largest importers of U.S. grains. The group is led by Yi-Cheun “Tony” Shu, chair of the TFMA and of Formosa Oilseed Processing Co. Also participating is Dr. Ching-Cheng Huang, deputy minister of Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture.

Michael Peters and Chair Lucas.JPG

U.S. Wheat Vice Chair Michael Peter (left) with Sen. Frank Lucas, R-OK (center), and Yi-Cheun "Tony" Shu, chair of the TFMA, after the Letter of Intent signing at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Ralph Loos, U.S. Wheat Associates.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.