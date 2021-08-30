Earlier this year, Syngenta selected its current campus location on Swing Road in Greensboro, North Carolina, to redevelop its North American Crop Protection headquarters. The announcement follows a comprehensive assessment of the company’s future needs and multiple site options in North Carolina and other states.
The company intends to construct a more than 100,000 square-foot office building to connect with its existing laboratory facility on the north side of the 70-acre campus. Plans also include a complete renovation of the lab facilities. The new workspaces will support about 650 employees and 100 contract workers.
“The Syngenta family in Greensboro has been part of the fabric of this community for many decades, and it’s our goal to remain so for many years to come,” said Vern Hawkins, president of Syngenta Crop Protection, LLC. “Our new facilities will enable us to have our Greensboro colleagues on this campus working together in modern, efficient facilities, enabling better collaboration and focus to meet our customers’ needs.”
The redeveloped headquarters will include contemporary work and conference spaces, health, wellness and fitness centers, a cafeteria, auditorium, coffee areas, and other amenities. In addition, a Customer Experience Center is planned for the company to showcase the innovative products and services it continually provides customers. Employee health, safety and work effectiveness will be key factors in the design and construction.
Construction is expected to begin on the new building later in 2021; the entire project will take about three years to complete. Syngenta is assessing options for the south side of its campus.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce, Guilford County and City of Greensboro have offered Syngenta incentives that can reduce future tax liability and offset costs if commitments, including investment and employment, are met. This will help retain 750 employees and contractors and maintain the significant economic impact Syngenta contributes to the area, along with future capital and other investments. Syngenta’s investment will be more than $68 million in real property improvements, furniture, fixtures and equipment.
“We are grateful for the support provided by many community members and leaders in the Greensboro area,” said Hawkins. “Syngenta has worked hard every year to be a good corporate citizen through many employee volunteer efforts and company sponsorships, and we value this active partnership with our community. It’s clear to us the feeling is mutual.”
