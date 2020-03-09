SY Monument, the top planted variety, has seen a gradual increase in overall share of Kansas wheat since 2015 and accounted for 9.7% of the state’s 2020 wheat planted acres.
Zenda, which was new to the top 10 last year, was the second most popular variety at 6.4%.
WB Grainfield ranked third at 5.3%.
The fourth most popular variety was Winterhawk at 3.9%.
Acres planted to Everest continued to decline, but it remained in fifth place at 2.9%.
T158 remained in sixth place at 2.8%. LCS Mint maintained seventh place at 2.6%. TAM 114 and TAM 111 also represented 2.6% of planted acres. Doublestop CL Plus rounded out the top 10 at 2.3%. Area planted with blended varieties was not included in the rankings by variety. Blends accounted for 11.1% of the state’s planted acreage, which is down from 13.6% last year.
Hard white varieties accounted for 4.2% of the state’s acreage, up from 3.7% last year. Joe was the leading hard white variety at 2.3%.
There were 1,971 positive reports summarized for this year’s Wheat Varieties survey.
This Wheat Variety project is funded by the Kansas Wheat Commission.
View the full report here.
