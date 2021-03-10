SY Monument, the top-planted variety since 2019, accounts for 9.4% of the state’s 2021 wheat planted acres. WB Grainfield ranks second at 5.5%. Zenda ranks third at 4.7%. The fourth most popular variety is T158 at 3.1%. Joe, the only hard white variety in the top ten, is fifth place at 2.8%. Winterhawk drops to sixth place at 2.7%. Bob Dole, perhaps the largest mover, rises from 26th place last year to seventh place at 2.4%. LCS Chrome and TAM 114 are eighth and ninth place, respectively, with 2.4% of planted acres each. Everest rounds out the top ten at 1.9%.
Area planted with blended varieties is not included in the rankings by variety. Blends account for 9.8% of the state’s planted acreage, which is down from 11.1% last year. Hard white varieties account for 5.3% of the state’s acreage, up from 4.2% last year.
