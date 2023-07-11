BN Ron Suppes.jpg

Ron Suppes, left, accepts the ceremonial gavel from outgoing Wheat Foods Council Chairman Kent Juliot at the WFC board meeting in Denver, Colorado, on June 14. (Courtesy photo.)

Former U.S. Wheat Associates Chairman Ron Suppes was seated as chairman of the Wheat Foods Council during the organization’s recent summer board meeting in Denver. The Dighton, Kansas, producer has been a Kansas Wheat Commissioner for two decades. He has also served as chairman of the Wheat Innovation Center Research Foundation.

Suppes, who was USW chairman in 2007-2008, has traveled to several foreign markets with USW. He’s helped promote U.S. wheat in more than 30 countries. Although his involvement with the WFC is focused on creating demand for wheat in the domestic market, Suppes recognizes the roles each play.

