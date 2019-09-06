Good seed demand has allowed sunflower prices to avoid the headwinds some other commodities are currently experiencing. Nearby seed prices at the crush plants were unchanged this week and continue to trade above the 60-day moving average. The market is taking a breath after setting market highs in each of the past four weeks. In August old crop prices gained 75 cents per hundredweight. New crop values remain at market highs set in late August. Mid-August through September is the critical time frame for sunflowers. The sunflower growing states have mostly adequate moisture, but crop development remains behind the five-year average normal pacein most areas. In states reporting crop conditions, the crop is being rated at 78 to 88 percent good to excellent condition. This should mean that yields will be above trend assuming normal weather through the rest of this fall and the lack of an early freeze. Buyers will be anxiously watching crop production prospects before making longer term purchases. 2019 U.S. sunflower production is still undetermined and will not be known until this fall. In its first estimate, USDA pegged U.S. sunflower production nearly unchanged in 2019/20 at 2.12 billion pounds. In October, USDA will provide an updated estimate for oil and non-oil sunflower production. These reports and demand news will set the tone for new crop sunflower price direction in the near term.
