Sunflower Showcase focuses on production and management advice

Nearby prices were down 10 cents to unchanged with new crop unchanged at the crush plants this week. United States Department of Agriculture released its planted acres report last week. Area planted to sunflower in 2023 totals 1.35 million acres, down 20% from 2022.

Compared with last year, growers in all eight of the major sunflower production states showed a decrease in planted acreage this year, with South Dakota having the largest decline in acreage from last year. The harvested area is expected to decrease 20% from last year to 1.3 million acres.

