Sunflower

(Courtesy photo.)

Old crop sunflower prices were down 90 cents to $1.10, with new crop down 60 to 90 cents at the crush plants a week ago. Sunflower planting continues in all states and is ahead of last year and equal to or ahead of the five-year averages in Colorado, Minnesota, North and South Dakota. Kansas is slightly behind last year at this same time and the five-year average planting pace.

In the past week, producers made excellent progress and planted an additional 312,200 acres pushing 2023 planted acres to about 393,600 acres. This represents 30% of this year’s projected planted acres and is slightly ahead of the five-year average of 25%.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.