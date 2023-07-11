Sunflower

(Photo by Krisanne Karr, Emporia, Kansas.)

Nearby and new crop sunflower prices were unchanged at the crush plants this week. Last week USDA released its first estimate of 2023 planted acres for all crops.

Compared with last year, oil-type acreage decreased in all eight major sunflower producing states. The states with the largest decrease from last year were North and South Dakota. Compared with last year, growers in five of the eight major sunflower producing states had increases or no change in planted acreage for non-oil varieties.

