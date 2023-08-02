Sunflowers

(Journal photo by Jennifer Carrico.)

Old crop sunflower prices were unchanged with new crop unchanged to up 25 cents at the crush plants this week.

The market is watching developments in Russian attacks on Ukraine's crop export infrastructure. Traders did not report any panic buying by importers despite worries that the war could cut off all Black Sea shipments. However recent events have the fate of Black Sea exports more in doubt right now than perhaps they have ever been.

