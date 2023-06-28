Sunflowers

(Photo by Kay Ledbetter, Texas A&M AgriLife.)

Nearby prices were unchanged to up 30 cents with new crop unchanged at the crush plants this week. On Friday, USDA will release its latest planted acres report.

In the March intentions report producers indicated they planned to decrease oil acres by 22% with confection acres up 10% from last year. Traders are anxious to confirm if this change in acres occurred or is higher than USDA estimates. Some in the trade think oil sunflower acres will be down by 15 to 20% and confection acres will be up higher than 10%.

