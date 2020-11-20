Nearby NuSun and high oleic prices at the crush plants were up $0.15 to $0.45 following the rally in the soy complex on the Chicago Board of Trade. Overall, NuSun and high oleic prices continue to trade $0.60 to $1.06 per hundredweight higher than the 60-day moving average at the crush plants. 2021 new crop was up an additional $0.15 to $0.30 this week. 2021 new crop sunflower prices are out at the ADM Goodland with Act of God contracts available. AOG NuSun is at $18.65 with High Oleic prices at $19.65 per hundredweight. Something else to consider is the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower. Sunflower is the only oilseed that pays premiums for oil content above 40%. Considering oil premiums that are offered at the crush plants on oil content above 40% at a rate of 2% price premium for each 1% of oil above 40%; this pushes a contract with 45% oil content gross return 10% higher per hundredweight. Very favorable weather conditions a week ago allowed sunflower producers to make good harvest progress. Harvest progress advanced 7% to 89% complete. Harvest progress remains 14% ahead of the five-year average. In the past week, producers harvested an additional 110,000 acres pushing 2020 harvested acres to about 1,361,000 acres. Harvest progress remains about one week to ten days ahead of the five-year average.
