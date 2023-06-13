Sunflower market report

(Photo courtesy of National Sunflower Association.)

Nearby prices were mixed this week up 30 cents to down 15 cents at the crush plants. New crop was down 85 cents to unchanged.

Last week USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. This month’s U.S. soybean supply and use projections for 2023-24 included higher beginning and ending stocks. Higher beginning stocks reflect reduced exports for 2022/23, down 15 million bushels to 2.0 billion based on lower-than-expected shipments in May and competition from South America.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.