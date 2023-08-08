Old crop sunflower prices were unchanged with new crop down 65 cents to unchanged at the crush plants. Traders are continuing to get into position for USDA’s August crop reports.
Aug. 11 will be a huge day for commodity markets as USDA will release its latest supply and demand reports. It is also anticipated that the first report of USDA Farm Service Agency certified acres will be released as well. The FSA figures will be compared to the USDA June acreage report and will give the market a better idea of what got planted this year. The market also continues to watch developments in the Black Sea region after Russian attacks on Ukraine's crop export infrastructure. There are worries that the war could cut off all Black Sea shipments with Russia pulling out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.