Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Nearby prices were mixed this week down 75 cents to up 30 cents. New crop was down 60 cents to unchanged. New crop prices are trading in a range of $20.85 to $22.55 cash with AOG at $20.85 to $22.90 at the crush plants.
Something else to consider when looking at new crop prices are the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflowers. Considering oil premiums that are offered at the crush plants on oil content above 40% at a rate of 2% price premium for each 1% of oil above 40%; this pushes a contract with 45% oil content gross return 10% higher per hundredweight. The AOG $20.85 contract increases to $22.95, and the cash $22.55 contract moves up to $24.80.
Sunflower planting continues in all states and is ahead of last year in Colorado, Minnesota, North and South Dakota. Kansas is slightly behind last year at this same time. In the past week, producers made excellent progress and planted an additional 159,000 acres pushing 2023 planted acres to about 550,000 acres. This represents 42% of this year’s projected planted acres and is slightly ahead of the five-year average of 41%. Last year at this same time only 31% of total projected acres were planted. In the next two weeks weather conditions are expected to be favorable for planting with above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Sunflower planting should pick up speed as growers across the U.S. finish sowing activities.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.