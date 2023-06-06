Field

(Photo courtesy of National Sunflower Association.)

Nearby prices were mixed this week down 75 cents to up 30 cents. New crop was down 60 cents to unchanged. New crop prices are trading in a range of $20.85 to $22.55 cash with AOG at $20.85 to $22.90 at the crush plants.

Something else to consider when looking at new crop prices are the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflowers. Considering oil premiums that are offered at the crush plants on oil content above 40% at a rate of 2% price premium for each 1% of oil above 40%; this pushes a contract with 45% oil content gross return 10% higher per hundredweight. The AOG $20.85 contract increases to $22.95, and the cash $22.55 contract moves up to $24.80.

