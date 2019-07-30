Planting of the 2019 sunflower crop is complete in most states. Some double crop sunflowers were still being planted in the High Plains but that should wrap up soon as well. In states reporting crop conditions, the crop is being rated at 78 to 83 percent good to excellent condition. This is comparable to last year at this same time. Above trend yields are expected if current crop conditions continue. Mid-August through September is the critical time frame for sunflowers. Sunflower prices have held up quite well given all the market turmoil. Old crop was mixed at down 5 to up 20 cents with new crop down 5 to up 15 cents this week. The sunflower market is reflecting supply and demand fundamentals for this time of year. News was scant after negotiators from the U.S. and China spoke by phone for only the second time since the trade war truce at the end of June. Lack of Chinese buying of U.S. farm goods has been a key source of friction in trying to get the talks going again. Weather has not been much of a concern for the Chicago Board of Trade so far this summer. The current stretch of hot temperatures across the Midwest hasn’t been much of a price factor as milder summer temperatures are expected to return and will be more crop friendly even though there is not much rain in the forecast for the next two weeks. In the week ahead, sunflower trading will be influenced by crop conditions and progress along with weather conditions.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.