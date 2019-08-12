Old crop NuSun and high oleic prices backed off slightly after establishing market highs a week ago at the North Dakota crush plants ending the week down 5 to unchanged. New crop prices for NuSun and high oleic are currently very close to market highs as well. Nearby birdfood prices have been on the rise in the past two weeks gaining upwards of 50 cents at some locations. Traders are starting to get into position for USDA’s big Aug. 12 crop reports. USDA re-surveyed 14 Midwestern states, including each of the key corn and soybean production states. The USDA June Acreage report gave traders higher than expected corn acres and lower than expected soybean acres. Most traders expect the USDA report to have a reduction in corn acres and an increase in soybean acres. Meanwhile on the trade front, talks between the U.S. and China this week fizzled out after the sides traded barbs.The same disagreements remain, with no indication either government is willing to offer major concessions. The heat ratcheted up further after the president announced the U.S. will add 10% tariffs to $300 billion of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1. Rhetoric on both sides has hardened, prompting suggestions U.S. and Chinese leaders are settling in for a long drawn out negotiation timeframe and are no closer to an agreement and, in fact, might be drifting farther apart. Any progress in trade talks and acreage figures will be the key to prices in the weeks ahead.
