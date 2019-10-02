2020 new crop sunflower prices are out at the ADM Enderlin crush plant with cash and Act of God contracts available. NuSun is at $17.70 cash and $17.20 AOG. High oleic prices are $18.00 cash with $17.50 AOG. Something else to consider is the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower. Sunflower is the only oilseed that pays premiums for oil content above 40%. Considering oil premiums that are offered at the crush plants on oil content above 40% at a rate of 2% price premium for each 1% of oil above 40%; this pushes a contract with 45% oil content gross return 10% higher per hundredweight. The AOG $17.50 contract increases to $19.25 and the cash $18.00 contract moves up to $19.80. Nearby prices at the crush plants ended the week mixed at down 10 cents to up 10 cents. Nearby seed prices continue to trade above the 60-day moving average at the crush plants, and new crop prices remain at market highs set in early September. In states reporting crop conditions, the crop is being rated at 74 to 75 percent good to excellent condition. Sunflower crop development continues to remain behind the five-year average normal pace in most areas. A light frost is in the forecast for the northern Plains states however it should not affect the sunflower crop to a great degree. Trading in the week ahead will focus on the USDA Grain Stocks report that will be released soon. Traders are expecting sunflower stocks to be down from a year ago.
