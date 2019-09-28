Old crop seed prices were unchanged to up 5 cents a week ago at the crush plants. Nearby seed prices continue to trade above the 60-day moving average at the crush plants, and new crop prices remain at market highs set in late August. At this same time last year, old crop prices at the North Dakota crush plants were in a range of $17.15 to $17.25 for NuSun with high oleic at $17.25 to $17.35. This is a difference of $1.15 to $1.35 for NuSun and $1.35 to $1.55 per hundredweight for high oleic versus current prices. Sunflower prices are not facing the headwinds some other commodities are currently experiencing as there is robust market demand for seed. The need for seed has also helped boost new crop prices for NuSun and high oleic to market highs as well. Sunflower crop development continues to remain behind the five-year average normal pace in most areas. In states reporting crop conditions, the crop is being rated at 71 to 81 percent good to excellent condition. This should mean that yields will be above trend assuming normal weather through the rest of this fall and the lack of an early freeze. In the coming weeks several USDA reports will give producers and industry a better picture of sunflower fundamentals heading into the 2019/20 marketing year. On Sept. 30, USDA will report old crop sunflower stocks and on Oct. 10 USDA will give its first estimate of 2019 U.S. harvested sunflower acres and production.
