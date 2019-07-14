The USDA recently released the Acreage and Grain Stocks reports. While the Grain Stocks report provided some support for both corn and soybeans, the Acreage report indicated higher than expected corn acres and lower than expected soybean acres.
The acreage numbers bring about a substantial amount of uncertainty in the corn and soybean markets. USDA plans to re-survey 14 Midwestern states, including each of the key corn and soybean production states. The results will be released on Aug. 12, so it appears the market uncertainty is set to stay in place throughout most of this summer until more is known.
Area planted to sunflower in 2019 totals 1.38 million acres, up 6% from 2018. Harvested area is expected to increase 8% from last year to 1.32 million acres. Planted area of oil type varieties, at 1.23 million acres, is up 5% from 2018, and harvested area is also expected to increase 7% from last year to 1.18 million acres. These figures were below industry expectations. Planted acreage of non-oil varieties, estimated at 155,000, is up 13% from last year. Harvested area is expected to increase 16% from last year to 143,500 acres. The non-oil figures were in line with trade expectations.
Total planted sunflower acres were 2% higher than the March planting intentions report. Weather forecasts and crop condition ratings will be the market movers in the week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.